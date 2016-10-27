FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Xerium Technologies posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.05
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Xerium Technologies posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Xerium Technologies Inc

* Xerium reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q3 sales rose 0.9 percent to $119.2 million

* Xerium Technologies Inc - company reiterates full-year free cash flow guidance of $25 to $30 million and updates EBITDA and leverage guidance.

* Xerium Technologies Inc - refinanced all existing senior unsecured notes and term debt, extending maturities to August of 2021.

* Xerium Technologies Inc - expects continuing sales volume growth in its rolls segment for full year

* Xerium Technologies Inc - expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to approximate $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
