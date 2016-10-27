BRIEF-BBSI reaches agreement to settle shareholder lawsuit

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Barrett Business Services Inc :

* Press release - BBSI reaches agreement to settle shareholder lawsuit

* Barrett Business Services - in connection with proposed settlement, BBSI expects to record a pre-tax charge of approximately $3.3 million in Q3 of 2016

* Barrett business services - settlement calls for payment of $12 million with about $8.7 million to be paid by co's insurance carriers, $3.3 million paid by co

* Barrett Business Services Inc - company will pay for settlement with available resources and expects payment to occur in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))