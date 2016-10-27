FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sunoco logistics raises dividend by 11 pct over Q3 2015
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sunoco logistics raises dividend by 11 pct over Q3 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp

* Sunoco Logistics announces forty-sixth successive quarter over quarter distribution increase and earnings conference call date

* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP says Sunoco Partners LLC, its general partner, has declared a cash distribution for Q3 2016 of $0.51 per common unit

* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP - general partner, has declared a cash distribution for Q3 2016 of $0.51 per common unit

* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP - new dividend represents an 11 percent increase over Q3 2015 cash distribution of $0.458 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.