10 months ago
BRIEF-Baidu announces third quarter 2016 results
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Baidu announces third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc

* Baidu announces third quarter 2016 results

* Baidu Inc - Online marketing revenues for Q3 of 2016 were RMB16.490 billion representing a 6.7% decrease from corresponding period in 2015

* Total revenues in Q3 of 2016 were rmb 18.253 billion ($2.737 billion), a 0.7% decrease

* Expects to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB 17.840 billion ($2.675 billion) to RMB 18.380 billion ($2.756 billion) for q4

* Baidu Inc - Qtrly diluted earnings attributable to Baidu per ads for Q3 of 2016 were RMB8.51 ($1.28)

* Q3 earnings per share view CNY 5.92, revenue view CNY 18.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Baidu Inc - Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads for Q3 of 2016 were RMB9.92 ($1.49)

* Baidu-Q3 traffic acquisition cost as a component of cost of revenues was RMB2.594 billion, representing 14.2% of total revenues versus 13.1% in YOY quarter

* Q4 revenue view CNY 19.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
