10 months ago
BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin Q3 loss per share $0.03
October 27, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin Q3 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc

* Alexander & Baldwin reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $138.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.1 million

* Board authorizes evaluation of real estate investment trust structure

* Undertaken a preliminary analysis of potential for conversion to a real estate investment trust (REIT)

* Sees full-year 2016 pre-tax loss for agribusiness operations will be closer to favorable end of $5-$15 million loss guidance

* Backlog at quarter-end of $242.5 million

* In near term, shareholders can expect to see increased expenses associated with reit evaluation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

