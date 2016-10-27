FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prospector announces conditional acceptance of graduation from NEX to TSX venture exchange Tier 2
October 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Prospector announces conditional acceptance of graduation from NEX to TSX venture exchange Tier 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Prospector Resources Corp :

* Prospector announces conditional acceptance of graduation from NEX to TSX venture exchange Tier 2, proposed private placement and new management team

* Prospector Resources Corp - Alexander Black will be appointed as chief executive officer and president

* Prospector Resources - graduation is subject to, among other customary conditions, completion of a private placement for proceeds of up to $2.15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

