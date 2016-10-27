FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals Q3 earnings per share $0.05
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd

* First Quantum Minerals reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - Qtrly copper production and sales of 142,721 tonnes and 136,051 tonnes, respectively

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - Sees FY copper production, excluding sentinel, based on performance to date to 385,000 tonnes

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - Sees FY net capital expenditure estimate, after contributions from third-parties, increased to approximately $770 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

