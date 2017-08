BRIEF-Corporate Office Properties Trust Q3 FFO per share $0.49

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Corporate Office Properties Trust -

* COPT reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.51

* Q3 FFO per share $0.49

* Management is narrowing its guidance range for full year FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, of $2.00-$2.02

* Qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.50 - $0.52

* Corporate office properties trust sees Q4 FFO per share $0.57 - $0.59

* Corporate office properties trust sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.82 - $1.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: