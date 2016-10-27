BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Q3 earnings per share $0.62

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc -

* Announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales increased 7% to $231.0 million from $216.1 million

* Company estimates that its full-year 2016 gross profit margin will be between approximately 47% and 48%

* Q3 revenue view $232.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S