10 months ago
BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Q3 earnings per share $0.62
October 27, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Q3 earnings per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc -

* Announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales increased 7% to $231.0 million from $216.1 million



* Company estimates that its full-year 2016 gross profit margin will be between approximately 47% and 48%

* Q3 revenue view $232.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

