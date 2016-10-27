FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Brookfield Business to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental
October 27, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Business to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners Lp -

* Brookfield Business Partners announces acquisition of leading Brazilian water distribution, collection and treatment business

* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental

* Transaction provides for an initial purchase price of US$768 million

* Future payment to seller of up to r$350 million may be added to purchase price if business achieves certain performance milestones

* Agreement to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental

* Brookfield Business Partners LP - fi-fgts is expected to continue to own a 30% interest in business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
