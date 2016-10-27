FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-New Gold Q3 earnings per share $0.01
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-New Gold Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc -

* New Gold delivers significantly higher third quarter cash flow

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* We are on track to meet our full-year gold production guidance

* New gold now expects to exceed high end of full-year copper production guidance of 81.0 to 93.0 million pounds by approximately 5.0 million pounds

* Consolidated full-year silver production is expected to be below guidance range of 1.6 to 1.8 million ounces

* Qtrly gold production of 95,546 ounces and copper production of 25.5 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
