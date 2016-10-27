FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings qtrly shr $0.53
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings qtrly shr $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hilltop Holdings Inc

* Hilltop holdings inc. Announces financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilltop holdings inc. Announces financial results for third quarter 2016

* Hilltop holdings inc qtrly hilltop's net interest margin decreased to 3.65% for q3 of 2016, from 3.77% in q2 of 2016

* Hilltop holdings inc- board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share

* Hilltop holdings inc qtrly $99.2 million versus $115.2 million last year

* Hilltop holdings inc - also announced that, for first time , it will now start paying a quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.