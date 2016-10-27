FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $464.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $518 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Yamana Gold Inc - q3 production was 328,604 ounces of gold, higher by 3%, compared to 320,346 ounces of gold produced in q3 of 2015

* Q3 average realized gold price per ounce $ 1,337 versus $1,122

* Yamana Gold - at chapada, operations resumed at regular throughput levels for august and september following challenges related to mechanical failure

* Q3 average realized silver price per ounce $19.53 versus $14.88

* Q3 average realized copper price per pound $2.14 versus $2.85

* Yamana Gold Inc - on a co-product basis, aisc from continuing operations were $965 per ounce of gold produced for q3 versus $844 per ounce of gold produced

* Yamana gold inc qtrly total silver produced 1.69 million ounces versus 2.12 million ounces

* Yamana Gold Inc - sees fy consolidated total cost of sales per unit sold for gold $980 - $1,020

* Yamana Gold Inc - sees fy consolidated total cost of sales per unit sold for silver $13.75 - $14.75

* Yamana Gold Inc says total copper production for q3 of 2016 was 29.6 million pounds, compared to 34.0 million pounds for same period of 2015

* Yamana Gold Inc - sees fy consolidated total cost of sales per unit sold for copper $1.80 - $2.00

* Yamana Gold-to mitigate volatility risk in brazilian real, entered additional zero-cost collar contracts of 400 million reais for may-dec 2017

* Yamana Gold- chapada on target to recover some of lost production, remains confident in producing 106,000 ounces of gold, 110 million pounds of copper in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
