10 months ago
BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q3 earnings per share $0.00
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q3 earnings per share $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana gold announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $464.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $518 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to progress towards objective stated in early 2016 of decreasing net debt by at least $300 million by end of 2017

* On august 15, 2016, cmgp received notice of an application for injunction relating to canadian malartic mine

* Cmgp is currently analyzing potential impacts of injunction in event that it is granted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
