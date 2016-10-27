FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Business Financial reports Q3 earnings per share $0.29
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-First Business Financial reports Q3 earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - First Business Financial Services Inc

* First business reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* First business financial services inc qtrly net interest margin measured 3.50%, compared to 3.61% for q3 of 2015

* First business financial services -qtrly net interest income of $15.3 million decreased 2.8% compared to linked quarter, increased 4.7% versus q3 of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
