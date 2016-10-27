FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alon USA Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.12
October 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy Inc

* Alon usa energy, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects total throughput in q4 of 2016 to average approximately 2,400 barrels per day

* Alon usa energy inc - "our retail business continues to be negatively impacted by economic headwinds in permian basin"

* Alon usa energy inc - expect total throughput at krotz springs refinery to average approximately 69,000 barrels per day in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
