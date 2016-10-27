FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Eldorado reports third quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Eldorado reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $156 million

* Q3 revenue view $199.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production totaled 117,782 ounces

* Eldorado Gold Corp - 2016 guidance of 495,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $915 per ounce

* Sees 2016 guidance of 495,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $915 per ounce

* Qtrly average cash costs of $566 per ounce; all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $890 per ounce

* Eldorado Gold -Capital spending is forecast to be $80.0 million in sustaining capital and $230.0 million in new project development capital for 2016

* Eldorado Gold - Ounce production, sustaining capital spending,development capital spending forecasts reduced due to sale of chinese assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.