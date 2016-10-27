BRIEF-Eldorado reports third quarter 2016 results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $156 million

* Q3 revenue view $199.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production totaled 117,782 ounces

* Eldorado Gold Corp - 2016 guidance of 495,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $915 per ounce

* Qtrly average cash costs of $566 per ounce; all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $890 per ounce

* Eldorado Gold -Capital spending is forecast to be $80.0 million in sustaining capital and $230.0 million in new project development capital for 2016

* Eldorado Gold - Ounce production, sustaining capital spending,development capital spending forecasts reduced due to sale of chinese assets