BRIEF-AKITA Drilling Q3 loss per share c$0.26
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AKITA Drilling Q3 loss per share c$0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - AKITA Drilling Ltd

* AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces year-to-date earnings and cash flow

* Quarterly revenue C$6.616 million versus c$22.02 million

* Q3 loss per share C$0.26

* AKITA Drilling Ltd - During Q3 of 2016, adjusted revenue decreased to $11.1 million compared to $28.4 million during Q3 of 2015

* AKITA Drilling Ltd - Had two rigs under multi-year contracts at September 30, 2016, of which, one is anticipated to expire in 2017 and one in 2018

* “Management is not anticipating a meaningful economic recovery in near term” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

