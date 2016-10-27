FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces Q3 2016 financial results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dundee Energy Ltd

* Dundee Energy Limited announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.01

* Dundee Energy - Qtrly production volumes during Q3 of 2016 averaged 11,403 Mcf/d (three months ended September 30, 2015 - 11,681 Mcf/d) of natural gas

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q3 of 2016 averaged 502 bbls/d (three months ended September 30, 2015 - 549 bbls/d) of oil and liquids

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Lenders are currently requiring that corporation reduce its borrowings to below $38.0 million by January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.