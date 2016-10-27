BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp announces 2016 third quarter results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus Corp. announces 2016 third quarter results, confirms 2016 financial outlook and introduces 2017 financial outlook

* Superior Plus - Introducing its 2017 financial outlook of aocf per share of $1.45 to $1.75, a 7% increase compared to 2016 financial outlook

* Expects 2016 AOCF per share of $1.40 to $1.60

* Superior Plus Corp - For quarter ended September 30, 2016, superior generated AOCF per share before transaction costs of $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: