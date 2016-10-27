FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CEO Peter Evensen announces retirement; Kenneth Hvid appointed Teekay's new CEO,
October 27, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CEO Peter Evensen announces retirement; Kenneth Hvid appointed Teekay's new CEO,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Teekay Corp

* President and CEO Peter Evensen announces retirement; Kenneth Hvid appointed Teekay's new president and CEO, effective January 31, 2017

* Teekay Corp - Evensen will also retire from his positions as CEO and CFO of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

* Teekay - Board appointed Kenneth Hvid, who is currently serving as president and CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd., as CEO-elect to succeed evensen

* Teekay Corp - Ingvild Sæther will be appointed president and CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

