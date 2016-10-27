FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp announces Q3 2016 results
October 27, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp announces Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus Corp. announces 2016 third quarter results, confirms 2016 financial outlook and introduces 2017 financial outlook

* Superior Plus Corp - Qtrly revenue $429.0 million versus $472.2 million; qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.06, revenue view C$569.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Superior Plus Corp - expects 2016 AOCF per share of $1.40 to $1.60

* Superior Plus Corp - Realized losses on foreign currency hedging contracts for 2017 are anticipated to be lower than 2016

* Superior Plus Corp - Realized losses on foreign currency hedging contracts for remainder of 2016 are anticipated to be lower than 2015

* Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share of $1.45 to $1.75

* FY 2016 FFO per share view C$1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 FFO per share view C$1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

