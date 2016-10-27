BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication reports third quarter earnings

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc

* Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $65.4 million versus $67.5 million

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc - Expect to recognize revenue from backlog of about $71.8 million, $87.3 million, $22.1 million during remainder of 2016, 2017, 2018

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc- Company had revenue backlog of $181.2 million at September 30, 2016 compared to revenue backlog of $157.5 million