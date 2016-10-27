FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Taseko Mines Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Taseko Mines Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd

* Q3 loss per share C$0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taseko Mines Ltd - Gibraltar's copper production for year is expected to be in range of 130 to 140 million pounds

* Taseko Mines Ltd says Q3 copper production at Gibraltar was 33.1 million pounds , which is an 8% increase over Q2 of 2016

* Taseko Mines Ltd- "Copper production and cash flows are anticipated to improve over next year"

* Taseko Mines Ltd Q3 revenues $55.97 million versus. $80.07 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.