BRIEF-Taseko Mines Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd

* Q3 loss per share C$0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taseko Mines Ltd - Gibraltar's copper production for year is expected to be in range of 130 to 140 million pounds

* Taseko Mines Ltd says Q3 copper production at Gibraltar was 33.1 million pounds , which is an 8% increase over Q2 of 2016

* Taseko Mines Ltd- "Copper production and cash flows are anticipated to improve over next year"

* Taseko Mines Ltd Q3 revenues $55.97 million versus. $80.07 million