BRIEF-WSFS Financial reports Q3 earnings per share $0.41

Oct 27 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp

* WSFS reports 3q 2016 eps of $0.41; results impacted by acquisition costs and active credit management; net revenue grows 21% driven by strong loan, deposit and fee growth; board approves a 17% increase in cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for 3q 2016 was $49.0 million, an increase of $8.0 million, or 20% compared to 3Q 2015

* Board of directors approved a 17% increase in our quarterly cash dividend to $0.07 per share of common stock