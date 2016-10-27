BRIEF-Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended Sept 30

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 sales $158.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.2 million

* Sees Q4 revenue up 39 to 47 percent

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp qtrly net income (GAAP) increased to $32.7 million or $0.92 per diluted ads (GAAP)

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - For Q3, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $38.3 million or $1.07 per diluted ads (non-GAAP)

* Sees Q4 GAAP gross margin 48.5% to 50.5%

* Sees Q4 GAAP gross margin 48.5% to 50.5%