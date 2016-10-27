FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended Sept 30
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended Sept 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 sales $158.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.2 million

* Sees Q4 revenue up 39 to 47 percent

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp qtrly net income (GAAP) increased to $32.7 million or $0.92 per diluted ads (GAAP)

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - For Q3, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $38.3 million or $1.07 per diluted ads (non-GAAP)

* Sees Q4 GAAP gross margin 48.5% to 50.5%

* Q3 revenue view $149.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.