BRIEF-Supercom Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Supercom Ltd:

* Supercom reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue of $5.02 million compared to $7.7 million

* Expect percentage of steady-state revenues from developed markets to grow from less than 5% in recent past to approximately 50% in 2017

* Q2 revenue view $7.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: