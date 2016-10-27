BRIEF-Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its precertification list
* Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its precertification list, effective nov 15 Source text for Eikon: http://aet.na/2eR7liT Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Supercom Ltd:
* Supercom reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue of $5.02 million compared to $7.7 million
* Expect percentage of steady-state revenues from developed markets to grow from less than 5% in recent past to approximately 50% in 2017
* Q2 revenue view $7.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, Oct 28 ConocoPhillips, operator of the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) plant, said it expects the project to reach its full capacity of 9 million tonnes a year in the June quarter of 2017.
* General Electric is talking to Baker Hughes regarding "potential partnerships", but not "an outright purchase" - CNBC