BRIEF-Tata steel announces equity partnership for its Canadian Iron ore mines
* Tata steel - announces equity partnership for its canadian iron ore mines, significant milestone in kalinganagar india
Oct 27 Heritage Commerce Corp
* Heritage Commerce Corp reports strong third quarter 2016 earnings of $6.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heritage Commerce Corp qtrly net interest income increased 17 pct to $23.0 million for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tata steel - announces equity partnership for its canadian iron ore mines, significant milestone in kalinganagar india
TOKYO, Oct 28 The dollar stood atop three-months highs against the yen on Friday after enhanced prospects of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike prompted a surge in Treasury yields, which also felt a strong pull from a jump in their British and euro zone peers.
* First Industrial Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results