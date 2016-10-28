BRIEF-Tata steel announces equity partnership for its Canadian Iron ore mines
* Tata steel - announces equity partnership for its canadian iron ore mines, significant milestone in kalinganagar india
Oct 27 United Technologies Corp
* United Technologies prices offering of senior notes
* Says priced an offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 1.500 pct notes due 2019
* Says priced an offering $750 million aggregate principal amount of 1.950 pct notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tata steel - announces equity partnership for its canadian iron ore mines, significant milestone in kalinganagar india
TOKYO, Oct 28 The dollar stood atop three-months highs against the yen on Friday after enhanced prospects of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike prompted a surge in Treasury yields, which also felt a strong pull from a jump in their British and euro zone peers.
* First Industrial Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results