BRIEF-Tata steel announces equity partnership for its Canadian Iron ore mines
* Tata steel - announces equity partnership for its canadian iron ore mines, significant milestone in kalinganagar india
Oct 27 Sussex Bancorp
* Sussex Bancorp reports a 33.3 pct increase in EPS to $0.28 for the third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Oct 28 The dollar stood atop three-months highs against the yen on Friday after enhanced prospects of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike prompted a surge in Treasury yields, which also felt a strong pull from a jump in their British and euro zone peers.
* First Industrial Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results