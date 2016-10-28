FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hanmi acquires commercial equipment leasing unit
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 3:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hanmi acquires commercial equipment leasing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hanmi Financial Corp :

* Hanmi acquires commercial equipment leasing unit

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Hanmi's earnings per share

* Bank has acquired commercial specialty finance unit of Irvine, California-based Banc of California

* Hanmi financial-bought CSF portfolio consisting of $209 million equipment leases diversified across U.S. with concentrations in California,Georgia,Texas

* Additional $25 million of equipment leases should be transferred to Hanmi in three to four weeks

* Bank will retain substantially all existing CSF employees

* As part of bank, CSF team will continue to operate from their current headquarters located in Irvine, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

