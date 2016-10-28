BRIEF-American Railcar Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Oct 28 (Reuters) - American Railcar Industries Inc

* American Railcar Industries Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $145 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ARI‘S backlog as of September 30, 2016 was 5,085 railcars with an estimated value of $490.2 million

* Been actively cooperating with FRA to review one railcar and to inspect and analyze hundreds of others. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: