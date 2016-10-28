FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Railcar Q3 earnings per share $0.40
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 10:06 AM / in a year

BRIEF-American Railcar Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - American Railcar Industries Inc

* American Railcar Industries Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $145 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ARI‘S backlog as of September 30, 2016 was 5,085 railcars with an estimated value of $490.2 million

* Been actively cooperating with FRA to review one railcar and to inspect and analyze hundreds of others. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.