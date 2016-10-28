FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q3 earnings of 30 cents a share
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q3 earnings of 30 cents a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.71 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 excluding items

* Anticipates modestly higher earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment in q4

* Expects seasonally lower earnings and adjusted EBITDA from wood products segment in q4

* Financial statements do not include Plum Creek financial results for any period prior to February 19, 2016 merger date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
