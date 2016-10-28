Oct 28 Portland General Electric Co :

* Portland General Electric announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.20

* Full-year retail load growth guidance has been reduced from 1 percent to zero

* Total revenues for three months ended September 30, 2016 increased $8 million compared to three months ended September 30, 2015

* "Industrial growth in high tech sector has slowed from rapid increases seen in recent years"

* Is finalizing its 2016 Integrated Resource Plan and expects to file it with OPUC in mid-November

* Acknowledgment of 2016 IRP is targeted for mid-2017

* 2016 IRP addresses need to replace energy and capacity from comapny's Boardman plant, which will cease coal-fired operations at end of 2020

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: