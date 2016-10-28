FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Digirad corporation reports financial results for the third quarter
October 28, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Digirad corporation reports financial results for the third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp

* Digirad corporation reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue rose 96 percent to $31.1 million

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.30 to $0.35

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $125 million to $130 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $127.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms its previously announced fiscal year 2016 financial guidance of revenues between $125 million and $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

