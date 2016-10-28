BRIEF-PBF Logistics Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Oct 28 (Reuters) - PBF Logistics LP

* PBF Logistics LP increases quarterly distribution to $0.44 per common unit and announces third quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PBF Logistics LP - new distribution represents a 47 percent increase versus partnership's minimum quarterly distribution

* Qtrly total revenue $48.4 million versus $37.1 million

* Qtrly total revenue $48.4 million versus $37.1 million

* Q3 revenue view $43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S