BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gorman-rupp Co :

* Gorman-Rupp reports third quarter 2016 financial results and announces cash dividend increase

* Q3 sales fell 12.4 percent to $91.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Gorman-Rupp Co- company's backlog of orders was $102.8 million at September 30, 2016 compared to $138.8 million at September 30, 2015

* Gorman-Rupp Co- about $1.2 million of orders related to pccp project remain in September 30, 2016 backlog total, expected to ship by end of Q4 of 2016

* Gorman-Rupp Co- declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share, 9.5% increase over dividend paid in previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: