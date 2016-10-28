BRIEF-Williams Partners updates target in-service date for proposed project

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp :
* Williams Partners updates target in-service date for proposed Atlantic Sunrise Project
* Williams Partners LP - expects partial service to begin during second half of 2017; targeting full service mid-2018
* Williams Partners LP - Williams Partners anticipates beginning construction on transco mainline facilities in mid-2017
* Williams Partners LP - revision of targeted full in-service for Atlantic Sunrise Project due to anticipated delays in permits to start construction