10 months ago
BRIEF-Williams Partners updates target in-service date for proposed project
October 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Williams Partners updates target in-service date for proposed project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp :

* Williams Partners updates target in-service date for proposed Atlantic Sunrise Project

* Williams Partners LP - expects partial service to begin during second half of 2017; targeting full service mid-2018

* Williams Partners LP - Williams Partners anticipates beginning construction on transco mainline facilities in mid-2017

* Williams Partners LP - revision of targeted full in-service for Atlantic Sunrise Project due to anticipated delays in permits to start construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

