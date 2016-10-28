FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Xerox reports third-quarter 2016 earnings
October 28, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Xerox reports third-quarter 2016 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Xerox reports third-quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.35

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 to $1.14

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.48

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.14

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $4.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.31 billion

* Xerox corp says affirms and narrows full year 2016 guidance

* Xerox corp says separation remains on track to complete by year-end

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xerox corp qtrly services segment revenue of $2.4 billion was up 1 percent, or down 2 percent on an adjusted constant currency basis

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xerox corp says Conduent's stock will trade on new york stock exchange (NYSE) under symbol "CNDT" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
