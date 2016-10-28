FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Q3 loss per share $0.04 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp :

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.04 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - equivalent production in Q3 of 2016 was 150.8 billion cubic feet equivalent

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - initiated its 2017 production growth guidance range at 5 to 10 percent

* Sees Q4 net production guidance of 1,650 to 1,725 MMCF per day for natural gas

* Sees 8,500 to 9,000 BBLS per day for crude oil and condensate for Q4

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - Cabot is increasing its 2016 capital budget guidance by $35 million to $380 million

* Adjusted its full-year 2016 equivalent production growth guidance range to 3 to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

