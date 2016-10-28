BRIEF-Granite Construction Q3 earnings per share $0.92

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc :

* Granite reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 revenue $803.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $826.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter end contract backlog of $3.8 billion, up 21.9 percent year-over-year

* Sees mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth for 2016

* Sees FY consolidated EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%

* Says continue to anticipate increased infrastructure investment in 2017 and beyond

* FY 2016 revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: