10 months ago
BRIEF-Granite Construction Q3 earnings per share $0.92
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Granite Construction Q3 earnings per share $0.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc :

* Granite reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 revenue $803.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $826.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter end contract backlog of $3.8 billion, up 21.9 percent year-over-year

* Sees mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth for 2016

* Sees FY consolidated EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%

* Says continue to anticipate increased infrastructure investment in 2017 and beyond

* FY 2016 revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
