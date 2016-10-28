BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Group reports Q3 eps $0.11 from continuing operations

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc -

* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $83.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy capital expenditures of $28 million to $30 million

* Sees fy food and beverage costs of 29.0% to 31.0% of restaurant sales

* Q3 company-owned comparable restaurant sales increased 2.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: