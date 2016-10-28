Oct 28 Hershey Co -

* Hershey announces third-quarter results

* Q3 SHR $1.06

* Q3 sales $2.004 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.99 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hershey co - outlook for 2016 net sales and earnings per share-diluted updated

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.82 to $3.90 including items

* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 1 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hershey co says additionally, company continues to expect fy gross margin to be slightly below last year due primarily to unfavorable sales mix

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $7.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hershey co says fy business productivity and cost savings programs are on track

* Hershey co - impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates is expected to be about 0.75 points on fy net sales

* Hershey - impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates is expected to be about 0.75 points versus previous estimate of around 1 point on fy net sales

* Hershey co says in q3 of 2016, china chocolate category retail sales declined about 4.0%

* Hershey co says q3 china gross sales declined in line with expectations due to challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 excluding items

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.28 to $4.32 including items