10 months ago
October 28, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners reports Q3 eps $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp -

* Phillips 66 partners reports third-quarter earnings

* Phillips 66 partners lp - increased quarterly distribution by 5 percent to $0.531 per common unit

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In august, phillips 66 partners increased its equity investment in explorer by 2.5 percent to approximately 22 percent

* Phillips 66 partners lp - as of sept. 30, 2016, total debt outstanding was $1.1 billion

* Phillips 66 partners lp qtrly total revenues and other income $144.3 million versus $140.4 million in q2

* Phillips 66 partners lp - remain on track to achieve $1.1 billion of run-rate ebitda by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
