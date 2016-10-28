FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Everbank Financial Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Everbank Financial Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Everbank Financial Corp

* Everbank Financial Corp announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Everbank Financial Corp - Net interest income was $190 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of $12 million, or 7 percent, compared to prior quarter

* Everbank Financial Corp- Revenue for Q3 of 2016 was $233 million, an increase of $36 million, or 18 percent from Q2 of 2016

* Q3 revenue view $239.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

