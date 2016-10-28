FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Phillips 66 reports Q3 adjusted eps $1.05
October 28, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 reports Q3 adjusted eps $1.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 -

* Phillips 66 - reduced 2016 capital guidance

* Phillips 66 - have lowered our forecasted 2016 capital expenditures to approximately $3 billion

* Phillips 66 reports third-quarter earnings of $511 million or $0.96 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.96

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05

* Phillips 66 - refining's adjusted earnings were $134 million in q3, compared with $152 million in q2 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Phillips 66 - midstream's third-quarter earnings were $75 million, compared with $39 million in q2 of 2016

* Phillips 66 - 2016 capex reduction primarily reflects midstream project cancellations and deferrals, as well as impact of project financing

* Phillips 66 - capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be less than $3 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $89.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

