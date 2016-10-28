AbbVie quarterly revenue rises 8.2 percent
Oct 28 AbbVie Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 8.2 percent, fueled by higher demand for its flagship treatment, Humira.
Oct 28 Lifepoint Health Inc
* Lifepoint health reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.92
* Q3 revenue $1.586 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.59 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of Montreal says Darryl White is appointed Chief Operating Officer, BMO financial group
Oct 28 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as cost cutting helped offset a fall in refining margins, and the company lowered its full-year capital expenditure estimate by more than a fifth.