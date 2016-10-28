BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners Q3 earnings per share $0.91

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners LP

* Alliance Resource Partners L.P. reports increased quarterly sales volumes, net income and EBITDA; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per unit; increases guidance

* Quarterly revenue $552.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect Q4 coal sales to be comparable to quarter's volume

* Increasing its 2016 full-year estimates for coal production to a range of 34.5 to 35.5 million tons

* Sees 2016 coal sales volumes to a range of 36.5 to 37.0 million tons

* Anticipates 2016 revenues, excluding transportation revenues, in a range of $1.88 to $1.92 billion

* Reducing estimated 2016 total capital expenditures to a range of $97.5 to $102.5 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S