BRIEF-Monotype Imaging Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.06
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monotype Imaging Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc

* Monotype announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $52.7 million to $56.7 million

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.24

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.09

* Q4 revenue view $54.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $203.5 million to $207.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87 to $0.94

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.39 to $0.45

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc- Appointed Scott Landers, Monotype’s President and CEO, as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Joseph Hill

* FY 2016 revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

